Former Trump Advisor Steve Bannon Asks Supreme Court to Delay His Prison Sentence

(DCNF)—Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon asked the Supreme Court Friday to delay his prison sentence.

A federal judge ordered Bannon to report to prison by July 1. Thursday night, the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected his bid to postpone the sentence while he appeals his conviction for contempt of Congress.

“If Mr. Bannon is not granted continued release pending further appeal, he would likely be forced to serve his entire sentence before this Court could consider the important issues raised in his case, because his sentence would run during the Summer and Fall of 2024, during the Summer recess,” his attorneys told the Supreme Court in the emergency application Friday.

“There is also no denying the fact that the government seeks to imprison Mr. Bannon for the four-month period immediately preceding the November presidential election,” they continued. “There is no reason for that outcome in a case that presents substantial legal issues.”

