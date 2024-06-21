If The White House Has A 'Strategic Avocado Reserve', Now Might Be The Time To Dump

Bloomberg obtained a notice earlier this week from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) stating that some imports of Mexican avocados from the Michoacan region will be suspended after two agency workers were reportedly assaulted and detained by assailants.

USDA told Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico (APEAM) of the decision to suspend new exports out of the Michoacan region last Friday. The notice didn't describe the security incident, though local media outlets say that two USDA inspectors were 'attacked amid a protest over police pay.'

APEAM officials said the USDA inspectors were released and that the detention was unrelated to the avocado industry.

The nonprofit organization represents over 34,000 avocado farmers and more than 84 packing houses nationwide.

"The interruption of avocado exports from Michoacan was due to an incident unrelated to the avocado industry, also affecting other agricultural exports in the state," the group told CNN.

The incident has immediately impacted the ag market, with prices of a 20-pound box of avocados from the state of Michoacan skyrocketing by 58% this week, from about $29.50 to $46.15.

Michoacan, one of only two Mexican states permitted to produce and export avocados to the US, is a key player in the global avocado market. It is responsible for growing more than 80% of the exported avocados. The other Mexican state, Jalisco, also exports avocados to the US.

"This pause does not affect other Mexican states, where USDA inspections continue," US Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said, adding that avocado and mango inspections in the Michoacan area will remain suspended until security concerns are addressed.

