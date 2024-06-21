Jamaal Bowman Takes Aim at Jews’ ‘Segregated’ Communities: ‘We Need To Live Together’

Anti-Israel "Squad" member Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D., N.Y.) said Jews in his district intentionally live in "segregated" communities, a state of affairs that must change because "we need to live together," according to a Politico report on Friday. The post Jamaal Bowman Takes Aim at Jews' 'Segregated' Communities: 'We Need To Live Together' appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



