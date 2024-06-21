NJ Transit, Amtrak Issues Spark Travel Nightmare During Rush Hour

NJ Transit riders are facing a travel nightmare this Friday morning: Rail service in and out of New York's Penn Station has been abruptly suspended due to overhead wire issues.

"Rail service is suspended into and out of Penn Station New York due to AMTRAK overhead wire issues in Penn Station New York. Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken," NJ Transit wrote in an X post.

2 of 2: NJ TRANSIT rail tickets & passes are being crossed-honored by NJ TRANSIT and private carrier buses and PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street, NY. Customers should visit https://t.co/spCbF3CIxN for alternate service information. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) June 21, 2024

Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken.

On X, Amtrak Northeast said all services operating "between Yonkers (YNY) & NYP" are "temporarily suspended" due to a "disabled commuter train in New York (NYP)."

Service Disruption: As of 8:20 am ET, Due to a disabled commuter train in New York (NYP), All Empire Service is temporarily suspended between Yonkers (YNY) & NYP. Customers are encouraged to take Metro North from YNY to Grand Central Station. Updates to come. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) June 21, 2024

Local media outlet News12 New Jersey provides more color into the ongoing issues with rail in the area:

This follows Amtrak overhead wire issues on Thursday. A malfunctioning circuit breaker and a brush fire in Secaucus halted all Amtrak trains from Philadelphia to New Haven for almost three hours Thursday. This was at least the third significant set of delays for NJ Transit in less than a month

This is the second day of transit problems at Penn Station.

Absolute jam packed chaos inside Newark Penn Station right now over Amtrak & NJ Transit being suspended, again… #Newark #NJTransit #Amtrak #nbc4ny pic.twitter.com/l4a4h9MrKn — Jersey Joe (@JerseyJoe50) June 20, 2024

Meanwhile, travel delays in NYC and surrounding areas come as the heat dome worsens.

Sigh for commuters...

If this week is any indication, it is going to be a looong summer commuting in and out of NY via Penn Station. 3+ hours to get home last night. Cramped , sweaty trains with no air. #NJTransit #Amtrak — John White (@jmwhite66) June 21, 2024

