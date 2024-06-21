NJ Transit, Amtrak Issues Spark Travel Nightmare During Rush Hour 

NJ Transit riders are facing a travel nightmare this Friday morning: Rail service in and out of New York's Penn Station has been abruptly suspended due to overhead wire issues. 

"Rail service is suspended into and out of Penn Station New York due to AMTRAK overhead wire issues in Penn Station New York.  Midtown Direct trains are being diverted to Hoboken," NJ Transit wrote in an X post. 

On X, Amtrak Northeast said all services operating "between Yonkers (YNY) & NYP" are "temporarily suspended" due to a "disabled commuter train in New York (NYP)."

Local media outlet News12 New Jersey provides more color into the ongoing issues with rail in the area: 

This follows Amtrak overhead wire issues on Thursday. A malfunctioning circuit breaker and a brush fire in Secaucus halted all Amtrak trains from Philadelphia to New Haven for almost three hours Thursday. This was at least the third significant set of delays for NJ Transit in less than a month

This is the second day of transit problems at Penn Station. 

Meanwhile, travel delays in NYC and surrounding areas come as the heat dome worsens. 

 

Sigh for commuters...

*Developing... 

Tyler Durden Fri, 06/21/2024 - 08:53


