Ron Paul: World War III is on the Horizon as Congress Pushes Women for Draft (Video)
June 21, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosFormer Congressman Ron Paul recently spoke about the lawless draft bill the was pushed through Congress and continues to this day to warn about the very abuses he has warned about for decades coming out of DC… and still people are not listening! Investigative journalist Alex Newman interviewed Paul, and pay attention to what he …
