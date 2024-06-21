Say Their Names: Young American Women Are Being Raped & Murdered By Illegal Aliens

Fox News' Bill Melugin shared with X users several headlines from this week alone that shows illegal aliens committing heinous acts of rape and murder against young American women.

On Thursday, Melugin said here are three headlines since the weekend:

Salvadoran illegal alien charged w/ rape & murder of Rachel Morin. Entered as gotaway last year.

Ecuadorian illegal alien charged w/ rape & kidnapping of 13-year-old girl in NYC. Caught & released in 2021.

Two Venezuelan illegal aliens charged w/ murdering 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston. Both caught and released at the border this year.

Headlines since weekend:



Salvadoran illegal alien charged w/ rape & murder of Rachel Morin. Entered as gotaway last year.



Ecuadorian illegal alien charged w/ rape & kidnapping of 13-year-old girl in NYC. Caught & released in 2021.



Two Venezuelan illegal aliens charged w/… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) June 21, 2024

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who has endorsed former President Donald Trump, wrote on X, "Americans are dying because Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas are importing unvetted criminals every single day."

Americans are dying because Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas are importing unvetted criminals every single day. https://t.co/GkOb28EDE5 — Mike Lee (@SenMikeLee) June 20, 2024

This is absolutely horrible, and there's absolutely zero accountability from radical leftists in the White House.

BREAKING: 2 migrant men from Venezuala were just arrested in Texas for m*rder*ng 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray



Jocelyn was found in a creek after going missing Monday. Police say she was likely r*p*d before being str*ngl*d to d**th.



SAY HER NAME: Jocelyn Nungaray pic.twitter.com/DvPkQcplnX — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2024

Pretty much.

This is heartbreaking.

Thanks to Biden and his open boarder/illegal migrant invasion. Rachel Morin was raped and murdered by Victor Antonio Martinez Hernandez who had previously killed in El Salvador. There will be more Americans like this thanks to Biden and his team. pic.twitter.com/JJfor1liDW — PG (@PreserGames) June 18, 2024

The Biden administration is turning a blind eye to the tragic deaths of these young women. They're prioritizing Ukraine and illegal aliens and installing woke Marxism across government agencies. Law-abiding citizens are awakening to this disturbing reality.

Meanwhile, a woke MSNBC host and pro-Hamas Rep. Pramila Jayapal both agree that Fox News' reporting of an illegal alien raping a young girl is "fear-mongering."

Watch as Rep. Jaypal (D) and Joy Reid chuckle and call the r*pe of a 13-year-old girl by an illegal “fear-mongering.”



What part about the r*pe of a minor is “fear-mongering” and funny to you @PramilaJayapal @JoyAnnReid?? pic.twitter.com/Q2mDcwlI4d — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 20, 2024

What in the actual F...

Perhaps Project Veritas revealed the actual goal of open southern borders in a new undercover video.

Holy sht. Biden State Department official confirms that the goal of open borders is replacing America's demographics.



"Latin Americans are all leftists"



pic.twitter.com/TNeseuJI4X — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) June 20, 2024

The deaths of young American women at the hands of illegal aliens should never be happening. This is the direct result of disastrous open border policies pushed by radical leftists in the White House who are willing and completely fine with inflicting great pain on Americans so they can continue installing their leftist agenda.

This is insanity.