School Apologizes For Teaching Children That ISIS Is A Terrorist Group After Muslims Complain

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

A middle school in New Jersey has issued an apology for teaching children that the Islamic State (ISIS) is a designated terrorist organisation.

Students at Schuyler Colfax Middle School in Wayne, New Jersey, were asked to select one answer in a multiple choice test that fits with the description, “It is a terrorist organization that commits acts of violence, destroys cultural artifacts, and encourages loss of life in order to achieve its goal of global rule under strict Islamic Sharia law.”

The choice of answers was the Islamic State, Peru’s The Shining Path, al Qaeda, and the Palestinian Liberation Organisation, with Islamic State being the ‘correct’ answer.

In response, a group known as ‘Teaching While Muslim’ (TWM), charged “We have seen anti Muslim & anti Palestinian sentiments, teachers, and content in our schools over and over again. But we must not allow it to continue.”

The social media post from the group continued “Call and email everyone that you can. This is NOT okay on a million levels. Go. And yes. This is real.”

The post ended with the hashtags “anti-Muslim racism” and “Islamophobia.”

In a further statement, the group claimed that the test “wrongly implies that terrorism is a fundamental part of an ‘Islamic State,’ and has a ‘goal of achieving global rule under strict sharia law.'”

The group further described that as “anti-Muslim hate” and “factually inaccurate,” asserting “This is a continuation of US and Zionist propaganda aimed at fear mongering against Muslims AND Palestinians.”

“Why is the PLO on that quiz?” The statement continued, despite it being the incorrect answer to the question.

“This is indoctrinating children to hate Muslims and making Muslim students targets of bigotry and prejudice in a place where they should feel safe,” the statement concluded.

Following this, the school caved and issued an apology.

School apologizes for teaching that ISIS is a terrorist group:



Islamist group @muslimteach launched a harassment campaign against Schuyler Colfax Middle School in Wayne, N.J. @WayneSchoolsNJ over a lesson that taught ISIS is a terrorist organization with a strict enforcement of… pic.twitter.com/Ev5brygoZh — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) June 20, 2024

“The question was offensive and contrary to values of respect, inclusivity, and cultural sensitivity that we foster at Schuyler,” a statement declared, adding “A priority is always to cultivate safe learning environments for all students regardless of background or belief.” “We apologize for this incident and understand the impact and deep concern,” the school further proclaimed.

Sorry for teaching kids that Islamic extremists are terrorists.

Incredible.

Breaks my heart to think of all the ISIS terrorists whose feelings were hurt. 😢 — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) June 20, 2024

I’m mostly concerned that Al Qaeda and the PLO are not also acceptable answers. — Sirk (@kristhetalker) June 20, 2024

Isn’t that the classification that the US government gives ISIS? — Learner-Led Lifestyle || Joshua Blatman (@JoshuaBlatman) June 21, 2024

Yet they have no issue labeling the white kids in their classrooms as inherently racist "oppressors" — Karyn (@Sage501) June 20, 2024

* * *

Your support is crucial in helping us defeat mass censorship. Please consider donating via Locals or check out our unique merch. Follow us on X @ModernityNews.