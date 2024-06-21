The Documentary That Was Banned Just Before The Election That Hillary Clinton Didn’t Want You To See (Video)
June 21, 2024 | Tags: commentary, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosYears ago, The Clinton Chronicles exposed the crimes of Bill and Hillary Clinton while he was governor of Arkansas. However, just prior to the 2008 elections, a film titled Hillary: The Movie was banned by a panel of three judges and sadly, the supreme Court didn’t overturn the decision but made the claim that corporations …
Subscribe
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments