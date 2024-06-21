The Short But Potent Case for “Prepping” for “Normies”

There was a time not too long ago when “Doomsday Preppers” were ridiculed by corporate media. There were television shows that highlighted their allegedly unhinged nature. Invariably, these shows found the craziest people willing to go on camera to show off the multiple junk vehicles in their backyards that held caches of ammunition in secret compartments.

Few corporate television channels mention preppers anymore. It’s not that people don’t want to see that type of content anymore. It’s that they want to see it for very different reasons. The sentiment has drastically changed just in the last couple of years. Instead of wanting to watch as a distraction to lambast the paranoid nature of preppers, Americans are actually interested in getting tips.

Preparedness has gone mainstream because many if not most Americans are legitimately concerned about the near future. Will there be riots before, during, and after the election? Could a cyberattack take out the grid? Will terrorists hit the supply chain? Is another pandemic around the corner?

The questions that nobody but conspiracy theorists were asking a few years ago are now keeping many “normies” awake at night.

“I don’t live in a bunker and I don’t store 100,000 rounds of ammunition in my basement but I do have enough supplies to last for an extended period of time should things go south in a hurry,” said JD Rucker, CEO of Prepper All-Naturals. “And I know I’m not alone in believing it’s prudent to be as self-sufficient as possible even if things don’t go south.”

Rucker and one of his partners, Jason “Storm” Nelson, were recently asked to come on a popular television show to discuss their preparedness. During the initial interview by the show’s producer, they were asked about the preparations they had personally made for themselves and their families.

When it became clear to the producer that neither of them were preparing for a zombie apocalypse and that their preparations were logical, the interviews were cancelled.

“Even today the mainstream media is looking for ways to discredit preparedness as part of some paranoid delusion, but it’s really not,” Rucker said. “Having enough food, water, energy, medical supplies, clothing, and ammunition to make it through tough times is about the sanest thing Americans can do right now.”

According to Rucker, the key to being able to “bug in” properly is focusing on long-term self-sufficiency. He said that rather than accumulating a bunch of Meals Ready-to-Eat (MREs), Americans should be either gardening or building relationships with local farmers.

An important component of preparedness is to grow or buy foods that will be eaten whether there’s an emergency or not.

“I hate wasting anything which is why we made our prepper beef products from the highest quality possible,” Rucker continued. “It won’t be wasted even if things go back to normal because it’s legitimately good to eat under normal circumstances.”

Prepper All-Naturals specializes in long-term storage cuts of steak like Ribeye, NY Strip, and Tenderloin. Their cattle are born and raised in Texas and spent their lives grazing in grass fields. With a 25-year shelf-life, it’s possible to stock up on an excellent source of protein until 2049.

As Rucker noted, preparedness should not be driven by fear. It’s understandable that people are concerned about the current state of the country but if they act prudently they can accumulate the supplies necessary to thrive through most potential tumultuous events.

“We strongly encourage people to grown their own food, raise their own chickens, localize their purchases, and learn the skills necessary to ‘bug in’ if necessary,” Rucker continued. “We chose beef because, first of all it’s under attack, and second because it’s a lot harder to raise cattle than to grow tomatoes or keep a chicken coop in the back yard.”

