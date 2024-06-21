‘Total Lawlessness’ & Looting Has Made Gaza Aid Delivery Nearly Impossible: UN Chief
"On the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing, where over 1,000 trucks are awaiting collection and distribution… there are hundreds of aid pallets awaiting collection and distribution by the UN aid agencies," Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced.
For months, there have been two primary threats to aid convoys entering the Gaza Strip. First, on their way in, trucks carrying vital humanitarian supplies often come under attack by Israeli settlers. Second, once convoys are inside the Strip, they face the potential of being swarmed and coming under attack by desperate Palestinians who rip the supplies away before they arrive at intended drop-off points.
Also, in many cases even population enclaves in the Strip which are not currently witnessing direct battles are in desperation and civil chaos amid fuel, food, and medicine shortages - given there is no overall governing authority.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called the situation one of "total lawlessness" and decried that it has led to wide-spread looting at aid storehouses.
"The situation in Gaza became a situation of total lawlessness. Most of the trucks with humanitarian aid inside Gaza are now looted because this is a war that is different from any other one," Guterres said a news conference.
He said this is large-part due to the nature of this conflict, where Israel has not occupied and managed any single territory with enough permanence to bring any level of stability, also amid a state of internecine attacks and continued bombings.
Guterres further characterized "total chaos in Gaza" in which there is "no authority in most of the territory," as it remains that "Israel does not even allow the so-called blue police to escort our (UN) convoys, because it's a local police linked to local administration."
This has made it nearly impossible to run a legitimate and timely system of aid delivery and distribution, given that for this to work there must be minimum rule of law and order.
"The problem is not only to bring things to Gaza," he said, after explaining that once inside the shipments are an easy target for looting. "That's why a cease-fire is so necessary to ... properly organize and implement a plan," he stressed.
The past months have witnessed dangerous scenes from Gaza like the following:
WATCH: Palestinians looting aid trucks:— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 19, 2024
The Palestinians in Gaza continue to loot aid trucks that arrive.
Some of them have been run over, but it seems like it doesn't really deter the truck drivers. pic.twitter.com/UoxJlIEmTV
Below are some of the latest breaking developments via Al Jazeera:
- At least 25 killed, 50 wounded in Israeli attack on tents of displaced people in Mawasi, says Palestinian Health Ministry.
- Israeli tanks push deeper into western Rafah in south Gaza, firing shells at displaced people’s tents, with one armoured vehicle blown up by a Hamas-planted improvised explosive device.
- The White House has described Benjamin Netanyahu’s criticism of the suspension of one US weapons delivery to Israel as “vexing” and “disappointing” as the public rift between the two allies intensifies.
- Israeli forces have carried out deadly air attacks across Gaza over the past 24 hours, including a strike on a home that has killed eight people in Gaza City’s Zeitoun neighbourhood.
- United Nations experts have warned arms manufacturers against transferring weapons to Israel, saying they could be complicit in violations of international law carried out in Gaza.
- At least 37,431 people have been killed and 85,653 wounded in Israel’s war on Gaza since October 7. The death toll in Israel from the Hamas-led attacks stands at 1,139, with dozens of people still held captive in Gaza.