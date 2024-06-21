'Total Lawlessness' & Looting Has Made Gaza Aid Delivery Nearly Impossible: UN Chief

"On the Gazan side of the Kerem Shalom Crossing, where over 1,000 trucks are awaiting collection and distribution… there are hundreds of aid pallets awaiting collection and distribution by the UN aid agencies," Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has announced.

For months, there have been two primary threats to aid convoys entering the Gaza Strip. First, on their way in, trucks carrying vital humanitarian supplies often come under attack by Israeli settlers. Second, once convoys are inside the Strip, they face the potential of being swarmed and coming under attack by desperate Palestinians who rip the supplies away before they arrive at intended drop-off points.

AP: Palestinians loot a humanitarian aid truck as it crosses into the Gaza Strip in Rafah, December 17, 2023.

Also, in many cases even population enclaves in the Strip which are not currently witnessing direct battles are in desperation and civil chaos amid fuel, food, and medicine shortages - given there is no overall governing authority.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday called the situation one of "total lawlessness" and decried that it has led to wide-spread looting at aid storehouses.

"The situation in Gaza became a situation of total lawlessness. Most of the trucks with humanitarian aid inside Gaza are now looted because this is a war that is different from any other one," Guterres said a news conference.

He said this is large-part due to the nature of this conflict, where Israel has not occupied and managed any single territory with enough permanence to bring any level of stability, also amid a state of internecine attacks and continued bombings.

Guterres further characterized "total chaos in Gaza" in which there is "no authority in most of the territory," as it remains that "Israel does not even allow the so-called blue police to escort our (UN) convoys, because it's a local police linked to local administration."

This has made it nearly impossible to run a legitimate and timely system of aid delivery and distribution, given that for this to work there must be minimum rule of law and order.

"The problem is not only to bring things to Gaza," he said, after explaining that once inside the shipments are an easy target for looting. "That's why a cease-fire is so necessary to ... properly organize and implement a plan," he stressed.

The past months have witnessed dangerous scenes from Gaza like the following:

WATCH: Palestinians looting aid trucks:



The Palestinians in Gaza continue to loot aid trucks that arrive.



Some of them have been run over, but it seems like it doesn't really deter the truck drivers. pic.twitter.com/UoxJlIEmTV — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 19, 2024

Below are some of the latest breaking developments via Al Jazeera: