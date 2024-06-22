Dozens Of Cybertrucks Vandalized In Florida Parking Lot
Dozens of Tesla Cybertruck owners might experience a slight delivery delay after a Florida parking lot filled with these electric trucks was vandalized. The culprit seems to have a strong dislike toward Elon Musk.
"Tesla cars vandalized at a parking lot near Sunrise Blvd and US1 in Ft Lauderdale," Instagram user @onlyindade wrote, accompanying a short video showing dozens of Cybertrucks with graffiti reading "F*ck Elon."
Nic Cruz Patane reposted the video on X, which was viewed 1.2 million times in less than 24 hours.
This is absolutely CRAZY.— Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) June 21, 2024
Someone vandalized almost a whole parking lot of BRAND NEW Cybertrucks in Florida.
Can’t believe there’s people out there who would do these things. pic.twitter.com/BJ5l07k2m4
Nic Cruz Patane said the parking lot full of Cybertrucks is located in Fort Lauderdale. He posted an image showing the lot from a distance.
This is the lot in Fort Lauderdale. pic.twitter.com/TwZka1EIJR— Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) June 21, 2024
The good news is that the Cybertruck features a high-quality stainless steel exoskeleton, which makes removing spray paint fairly simple.
Yeah, the stainless steel is incredibly resilient. Just crazy someone would do this.— Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) June 21, 2024
Repainting won't be necessary for the fix. It should just buff right out.
Should buff right out. pic.twitter.com/q3mrV74vh1— End The FED (@_GFY__) June 21, 2024
Stainless steel is incredibly resilient.
Shooting Cybertruck 📐— wiggle (@w1991e) March 16, 2024
pic.twitter.com/BxcKbxLFvV
Let's not forget that Musk's Berlin factory was attacked in early May by woke Marxist extremists.
If they're anticapitalist, why go after a factory making cars for the working class?— Warren Redlich - Chasing Dreams (@WR4NYGov) May 10, 2024
Why not protest factories making BMW 7 series and Mercedes S Class or Maybach?
Because they're full of crap https://t.co/zQ15AjYGQk
As Musk recently noted, "Tesla Cybertruck, the finest in apocalypse defense technology!"