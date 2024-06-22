Dozens Of Cybertrucks Vandalized In Florida Parking Lot

Dozens of Tesla Cybertruck owners might experience a slight delivery delay after a Florida parking lot filled with these electric trucks was vandalized. The culprit seems to have a strong dislike toward Elon Musk.

"Tesla cars vandalized at a parking lot near Sunrise Blvd and US1 in Ft Lauderdale," Instagram user @onlyindade wrote, accompanying a short video showing dozens of Cybertrucks with graffiti reading "F*ck Elon."

Nic Cruz Patane reposted the video on X, which was viewed 1.2 million times in less than 24 hours.

Nic Cruz Patane said the parking lot full of Cybertrucks is located in Fort Lauderdale. He posted an image showing the lot from a distance.

This is the lot in Fort Lauderdale. pic.twitter.com/TwZka1EIJR — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) June 21, 2024

The good news is that the Cybertruck features a high-quality stainless steel exoskeleton, which makes removing spray paint fairly simple.

Yeah, the stainless steel is incredibly resilient. Just crazy someone would do this. — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) June 21, 2024

Repainting won't be necessary for the fix. It should just buff right out.

Should buff right out. pic.twitter.com/q3mrV74vh1 — End The FED (@_GFY__) June 21, 2024

Stainless steel is incredibly resilient.

Let's not forget that Musk's Berlin factory was attacked in early May by woke Marxist extremists.

As Musk recently noted, "Tesla Cybertruck, the finest in apocalypse defense technology!"