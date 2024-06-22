Fox News Steps Up to Make Sure You Won’t Have to Turn on CNN to Watch the Upcoming Debate

June 22, 2024   |   Tags:

Fox News Media announced on Thursday that its flagship news network will provide comprehensive coverage of the upcoming CNN presidential debate between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump […] The post Fox News Steps Up to Make Sure You Won't Have to Turn on CNN to Watch the Upcoming Debate appeared first on The Western Journal.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x