Oakland Mayor Claims Crime Down Before Being Raided by FBI

June 22, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

“Thank you for your support, Governor Newsom.” Biden and state Dems keep using rigged statistics to try and convince Americans that crime is down and the economy is great. But not only isn’t crime down, but Democrat crime keeps hitting new highs. Ten days before her home was raided by the FBI, Mayor Sheng Thao …



Read More...