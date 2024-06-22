Putin Warns That Russia Could Arm North Korea

June 22, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

While speaking with reporters in Hanoi following his meetings with Vietnam’s leadership on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow could arm North Korea. Sending weapons to Pyongyang would be in response to the West’s greenlighting of Ukrainian strikes deep inside Russia. Putin arrived in Hanoi on Wednesday evening from Pyongyang, where he signed …



Read More...