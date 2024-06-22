Say Their Names: Young American Women Are Being Raped and Murdered by Illegal Aliens

(Zero Hedge)—Fox News’ Bill Melugin shared with X users several headlines from this week alone that shows illegal aliens committing heinous acts of rape and murder against young American women.

On Thursday, Melugin said here are three headlines since the weekend:

  • Salvadoran illegal alien charged w/ rape & murder of Rachel Morin. Entered as gotaway last year.
  • Ecuadorian illegal alien charged w/ rape & kidnapping of 13-year-old girl in NYC. Caught & released in 2021.
  • Two Venezuelan illegal aliens charged w/ murdering 12-year-old Jocelyn Nungaray in Houston. Both caught and released at the border this year.

Utah Sen. Mike Lee, who has endorsed former President Donald Trump, wrote on X, “Americans are dying because Joe Biden and Alejandro Mayorkas are importing unvetted criminals every single day.”

This is absolutely horrible, and there’s absolutely zero accountability from radical leftists in the White House.

Pretty much.

This is heartbreaking.

The Biden administration is turning a blind eye to the tragic deaths of these young women. They’re prioritizing Ukraine and illegal aliens and installing woke Marxism across government agencies. Law-abiding citizens are awakening to this disturbing reality.

Meanwhile, a woke MSNBC host and pro-Hamas Rep. Pramila Jayapal both agree that Fox News’ reporting of an illegal alien raping a young girl is “fear-mongering.”

What in the actual F…

Perhaps Project Veritas revealed the actual goal of open southern borders in a new undercover video.

The deaths of young American women at the hands of illegal aliens should never be happening. This is the direct result of disastrous open border policies pushed by radical leftists in the White House who are willing and completely fine with inflicting great pain on Americans so they can continue installing their leftist agenda.

This is insanity.

