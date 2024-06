House Probes NewsGuard’s ‘Fact-checking’ Operations, Citing Federal Funding

June 23, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

NewsGuard is nothing but a heavily funded, propaganda outlet that gives the Mockingbird media a pass on stories that continued for years like the entire Russian Collusion lie, as well as the cover they gave for their pimps at Big Pharma during the CONvid-era. They are disingenuous at best, often picking a single article to …



Read More...