Hundreds of Muslims Die During Traditional Mass Pilgrimage to Mecca

June 23, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

More than 550 Muslims died during the Hajj — a ritual pilgrimage to Mecca. At least 323 of the casualties were Egyptians, with most of those deaths linked to the […] The post Hundreds of Muslims Die During Traditional Mass Pilgrimage to Mecca appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...