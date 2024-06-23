Large Terror Attack On Synagogue & Orthodox Churches In Russia's Dagestan

Unknown terrorists went on a rampage using automatic weapons against religious sited in Dagestan, Russia on Sunday night. Authorities in the southern Russian republic situated in the Caucuses say that police officers were killed and wounded as the gunman targeted a synagogue and an Orthodox church.

At least nine are dead, and 25 injured. An Orthodox priest was also slain. A fire also resulted at the synagogue, with emergency response crews subsequently battling the blaze. Some reports say that two Orthodox churches were hit in the assault, and that a priest was killed.

Building in Dagestan on fire, via RT/social media

According to Russia's state-run TASS: "At approximately 18:00 [Moscow time] in Derbent, unknown persons fired at a synagogue and a church with automatic weapons. According to preliminary information, one police officer was killed and one was wounded."

"The car in which the suspects fled was identified as a white Volkswagen Polo, license plate 921 The circumstances are being clarified. Information about the dead and wounded police officers is being clarified."

And a Russian Internal Affairs Ministry statement indicated: "In Makhachkala, unknown persons fired at a traffic police post on Ermoshkin Street. The 'Interception' plan was announced. The identities of the attackers are being established."

Heavy gunfire reported at 2 locations in Russia's Dagestan region.



Synagogue on fire.

It appears that at least some of the attackers may have gotten away, with RT reporting the following statement:

The suspects drove away in a white Volkswagen Polo, the police said, adding that they are currently searching for the vehicle.

The below includes more details via state-backed RT:

The assailants in Derbent reportedly broke into the Orthodox church and killed a local priest by slitting his throat, said Shamil Khadulaev, the head of the regional public oversight committee which monitors the observance of human rights in prisons. Other regional authorities have not commented on this information. The synagogue was reportedly set on fire. Videos and photos have surfaced on social media purporting to show the building engulfed in flames.





The priest who had his throat slit by the Islamist terrorists in the terror attack today in Dagestan, Russia has been identified.



Fr. Nikolai Kotelnikov was murdered in the Derbent Church of the Intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary

Judging from some of the details to have emerged thus far, this appears to have been an Islamist terror attack, possibly by ISIS or an affiliated group.

The situation including efforts to apprehend the gunmen may have occurred over a period of hours.





A terrorist attack on a Jewish synagogue and a church in Russia's Dagestan.



Five police officers were killed, and nine more were injured.

Videos show large fires over the city of the attack and a heavy police response, with running street battles...





Coordinated Islamist terror attacks in Dagestan, Russia.



Bearded gunmen dressed in black have attacked a synagogue and a church.



At least 6 people k*lled

Potential Jewish casualties from the synagogue attack remain uncertain in the immediate aftermath, and as more details emerge.

Russia has been on edge ever since the March 22, 2024 Crocus City Hall attack in Moscow, which killed at least 145 and wounded hundreds more after heavily armed gunmen stormed the mall and concert venue. ISIS-K took responsibility for the large-scall killings in the aftermath. This new Dagestan attack could be a copy-cat incident.