Locked, Loaded, and… Liberal?

June 23, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

David Yamane is, by his own description, a "'card-carrying liberal' Asian American sociology professor from the San Francisco Bay Area who, for the first forty-two years of my life, never saw, touched, or fired a real gun." A lot has changed in less than 15 years. He now owns 13 firearms and has made a career out of studying American gun culture. He brings together his personal story and his academic work—not to mention the basic journalistic practice of getting out and talking to lots of people, from renowned trainers to everyday shooters—in the new book Gun Curious. The post Locked, Loaded, and… Liberal? appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



