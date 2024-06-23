Snopes Finally Admits Trump Never Called Neo-Nazis 'Very Fine People'

One of the more common lies peddled by top Democrats, including of course President Joe Biden, is that former President Donald Trump called neo-Nazis 'very fine people' during his press conference following the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally in 2017.

Except, anyone who watched the full clip knows it's bullshit, which is why anyone peddling the hoax has been operating in bad faith.

August 15, 2017: Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people after Charlottesville.



Right? Wrong.



The media deceptively cut the context of his remarks where specifically said he was NOT referring to neo-Nazis.



Instead, he was referring to the people who oppose tearing down… pic.twitter.com/83PVDdTBWd — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 17, 2024

Remember Charlottesville when Trump called neo-Nazis very fine people?



I only saw the full clip for the first time today



It’s a must watch — he literally CONDEMNS the Neo Nazis and white nationalists https://t.co/62G0UC5DPL — Shaun Maguire (@shaunmmaguire) June 16, 2024

Now, after seven years, and days before the Trump-Biden debate in Atlanta, Snopes has finally admitted that Trump never called neo-Nazis 'very fine people.'

No, then-President Donald Trump did not call neo-Nazis and white supremacists "very fine people" in 2017. Speaking about a deadly protest in Charlottesville, Virginia, he said those groups should be "condemned totally." https://t.co/AHjw0mwl3i pic.twitter.com/TtCH1BzZja — snopes.com (@snopes) June 20, 2024

"While Trump did say that there were ‘very fine people on both sides,’ he also specifically noted that he was not talking about neo-Nazis and White supremacists and said they should be 'condemned totally.' Therefore, we have rated this claim 'False," wrote Snopes.

Kind of amazing that this would pop up now, from @snopes https://t.co/B2GB40ZIvG pic.twitter.com/6UQXUcNAVD — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 23, 2024

Agreed. Until I watched this video I thought @realDonaldTrump was referring to the neo-nazis based on the press that I had read and other media. https://t.co/RBfKJrHAac — Bill Ackman (@BillAckman) June 17, 2024

Of note, Biden launched his his 2020 campaign based on this lie.

"The president of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it," Biden claimed in his campaign announcement video. "And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I’d ever seen in my lifetime."

