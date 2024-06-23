Snopes Finally Admits Trump Never Called Neo-Nazis ‘Very Fine People’

One of the more common lies peddled by top Democrats, including of course President Joe Biden, is that former President Donald Trump called neo-Nazis 'very fine people' during his press conference following the Charlottesville "Unite the Right" rally in 2017.

Except, anyone who watched the full clip knows it's bullshit, which is why anyone peddling the hoax has been operating in bad faith.

Now, after seven years, and days before the Trump-Biden debate in Atlanta, Snopes has finally admitted that Trump never called neo-Nazis 'very fine people.' 

"While Trump did say that there were ‘very fine people on both sides,’ he also specifically noted that he was not talking about neo-Nazis and White supremacists and said they should be 'condemned totally.' Therefore, we have rated this claim 'False," wrote Snopes.

Of note, Biden launched his his 2020 campaign based on this lie.

"The president of the United States assigned a moral equivalence between those spreading hate and those with the courage to stand against it," Biden claimed in his campaign announcement video. "And in that moment, I knew the threat to this nation was unlike any I’d ever seen in my lifetime."

Amazing...

Tyler Durden Sun, 06/23/2024 - 16:55


