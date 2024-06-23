Utah Mom’s Case Could Break Through Immunity Wall Surrounding Vaccine Makers

June 23, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

The legislation that protects pharmaceutical companies that produce what they refer to as “vaccines” is unconstitutional. We are supposed to apply the law to everyone equally. Sadly, Big Pharma has been shielded from those in DC who pimp their sorceries and take their money while millions die and many millions more are injured. However, a …



Read More...