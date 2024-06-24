Biden Admin Says It’s Approved More Oil Drilling Permits Than the Trump Admin. Its Own Data Show Otherwise.

June 24, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The Biden administration has approved more than 1,000 fewer oil permits in its first three years than the Trump administration did in the same timeframe, according to internal Interior Department documents reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. Those documents directly contradict the drilling permit data the agency has shared with the public, which environmental groups have used to argue for more restrictive federal oil and gas policies. The post Biden Admin Says It's Approved More Oil Drilling Permits Than the Trump Admin. Its Own Data Show Otherwise. appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



