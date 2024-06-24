Biden's Latest DEI Hire Deletes Past Anti-White And Anti-Police Tweets

Authored by Steve Watson via modernity.news,

In the latest clownworld development, the Biden Administration hired a man in a dress to be its new Associate Communications Director and it quickly emerged that the guy had a history of spicy tweets hating on white people, comparing police officers to ‘slave patrols’ and ‘lynch mobs’, and calling for ICE to be abolished.

Here is who they hired. Tyler Cherry (left).

The new White House Associate Communications Director. pic.twitter.com/jUzFbGYeVU — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 23, 2024

He looks like Mr Slave from South Park.

The Biden Administration just hired Mr Slave from South Park as their Associate Communications Director. What could possibly go wrong?... OH, it already has. Full report here: https://t.co/nHkM2HPgUZ pic.twitter.com/EpXVwPltdH — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) June 24, 2024

Or Weird Al Yankovic if you prefer:

One of these is a weird oddball parody, the other is Al Yankovic. Pretty soon neither of them will have a real job. Full report here: https://t.co/nHkM2HPgUZ pic.twitter.com/vWEDc2yu0l — m o d e r n i t y (@ModernityNews) June 24, 2024

He has a degree in gender studies. Of course he does.

New White House Associate Communications Director got his degree in gender studies https://t.co/50qgFFZPvr — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2024

He used to work for Media Matters. Of course he did.

More of Tyler Cherry’s past tweets: https://t.co/RGPupkA045 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2024

He also thinks there are too many white people.

Tyler put out a tweet backpedaling on all his previous tweets before closing comments. He didn’t specify which tweets he changed his views on https://t.co/UZoWIAhoFa — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2024

When people started to point all this out, Cherry apologised, and then started deleting all the old tweets.

BREAKING: New White House Associate Communications Director deleted all his past tweets except his most recent one where he backpedals on all his past posts. https://t.co/bLECPrNXIv pic.twitter.com/l4cOgAyAHO — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) June 24, 2024

That’s really awesome to hear Tyler— could you elaborate on what views are different and which one of these past posts do not reflect your current views? pic.twitter.com/pzdbBJg1dA — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) June 23, 2024

He deleted every tweet with the word ‘white’ in it:

Since I posted this an hour ago, the Biden communications staffer has gone back and deleted every single one of his tweets with the word "white" in it. (When I checked an hour ago, he had hundreds). https://t.co/BJwpBRdQlk pic.twitter.com/ZPCOKW0Gni — Nate Hochman (@njhochman) June 23, 2024

And restricted who can reply or comment:

What did you change your views on? https://t.co/NPdEWKuFTx pic.twitter.com/mH3BAukQwZ — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 23, 2024

There is no word yet on whether this guy likes to steal luggage or not.

Too late to backpedal Tyler Cherry.



You’ve been exposed as a horrible human who has no respect for law enforcement or decency.



Resign.pic.twitter.com/3wxlm3BRtd — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) June 23, 2024

Who is really running the country?

