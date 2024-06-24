Bidens’ Shocking Home Loan Moves: Refinancing Delaware Mansions 35 Times!

June 24, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

DailyMail.com reveals shocking findings about Joe Biden and First Lady Jill using their homes as ATMs, taking out multiple mortgages, and astonishingly refinancing their Delaware mansions 35 times. Following an investigation, DailyMail.com found that Joe Biden and First Lady Jill have utilized their residences like ATMs, acquiring multiple mortgages and refinancing their Delaware estates a staggering 35 times. amazing, conducting, daily, discovered, homes, investigation, jill, joe biden, refinancing, times Bidens' Shocking Home Loan Moves: Refinancing Delaware Mansions 35 Times!



Read More...