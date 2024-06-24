Freedom Caucus Movement Makes Major Gains Across U.S. & in South Carolina (Video)
June 24, 2024 | Tags: Politics, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosIt’s good news if the people keep their word and their oath to the God and the People to ONLY write legislation and spend money on that which they are authorized. Nevertheless, the Freedom Caucus is making strides across the US and especially in South Carolina. Investigative journalist Alex Newman reports on what’s taking place. …
