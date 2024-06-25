Brickbat: Consent to Treatment

Greene County, Pennsylvania, District Attorney Brianna Vanata has dropped involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges against former 911 dispatcher Leon Price, who is accused of refusing to send help to a dying woman. The charges were filed by Vanata's predecessor as district attorney. Kelly Titchenell called 911 to report that her mother was unresponsive and turning yellow. Price at first agreed to send an ambulance, but then he repeatedly told Titchenell he needed her mother's consent, even though she could not speak. He never sent an ambulance, and Titchenell's mother died the next day from internal bleeding.

