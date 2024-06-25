Canada: Tommy Robinson Gives Speech, Then Is Arrested On ‘Outstanding Immigration Warrant’
June 25, 2024 | Tags: News, SONS OF LIBERTY, videosTommy Robinson was not immigrating to Canada. He was there to speak. Meanwhile, illegal migrants are streaming into Canada and are welcomed by the government. Two-tier justice system in Canada as well as the US and UK? Absolutely. Also, those who think the police, being mostly ordinary, decent people, will help the populace against totalitarian …
