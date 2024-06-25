Canada: Tommy Robinson Gives Speech, Then Is Arrested On ‘Outstanding Immigration Warrant’

June 25, 2024   |   Tags: , ,
Tommy Robinson was not immigrating to Canada. He was there to speak. Meanwhile, illegal migrants are streaming into Canada and are welcomed by the government. Two-tier justice system in Canada as well as the US and UK? Absolutely. Also, those who think the police, being mostly ordinary, decent people, will help the populace against totalitarian …


Read More...

Tags: , ,
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x