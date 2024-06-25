Climate Protesters Out Of Control As They Attack Stonehenge And Disrupt PGA Championship

Those "Extinction Rebellion" activists everyone loves to hate are at it again. After multiple instances of vandalism against famous landmarks and artistic works of western cultural significance, many people are growing annoyed with the actions of climate alarmists. One would think the goal of these groups would be to generate public sentiment for their cause; instead they have inspired the exact opposite. What they don't seem to understand is that not all attention is good attention.

In the past week climate activists targeted two very different venues to send their message of doom, disrupting the PGA Tour’s Travelers Championship in Cromwell, Connecticut and vandalizing the Stonehenge monument at Salisbury Plain in Wiltshire, England.

Their defacement of Stonehenge could be considered relatively successful because no one was able to stop them. It's impossible to understand the logic behind the focus on an ancient site created thousands of year before the development of carbon based energy. However, climate activists seem to be more concerned with media coverage than making sense.

The protester rush onto the PGA course in Connecticut, on the other hand, did not go so well for them. Throwing smoke bombs and running wildly across the 18th green, police quickly tackled them to the ground. The crowd cheered as the activists were subdued and chanted "USA" as they were dragged off the field. For those people that actually believe man-made climate change is a legitimate threat to the planet (it's not), this is the worst PR the movement could receive.

The most hated group in America (climate protestors) have STORMED THE GREEN at the 18th hole of the PGA Traveler’s tournament.



SEND THEM TO JAIL…or bury them under the fairway. Whatevs.

pic.twitter.com/T70uyBJphC — Chad Prather (@WatchChad) June 23, 2024

'Climate activists' with shirts that say 'No Golf on a Dead Planet' are taken off by police at a PGA event, the Travelers Championship. One of the protestors kicked a planter of roses.

A perfect encapsulation of the phony cause of 'climate change' protest.

They hate nature,… pic.twitter.com/72Ioq4MrOu — Eric Abbenante (@EricAbbenante) June 23, 2024

Despite billions of dollars spent yearly by governments and NGOs on climate propaganda, blind belief in climate hysteria is on the decline. Specifically, the US is seeing a reversal as recent polling shows a drop from 56% of people believing climate change is a "serious threat" in 2021, to 46% in 2022. Less than half of Americans believe climate change is caused by human activity. Younger adults ages 18 to 34 had the biggest decline in concern over climate change (a 17% drop), meaning the next generation is not as indoctrinated as many assume.

Climate protests will likely increase in the next two months, with the normal heat of summer being exploited as a backdrop for global warming predictions that never seem to materialize.