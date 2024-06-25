Gavin Newsom Touts His Efforts To Tackle Homelessness, But It Has Skyrocketed on His Watch

June 25, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

California governor Gavin Newsom, in a pre-recorded state of the state address on Tuesday, touted himself as the first Golden State leader to write a homelessness plan. California’s homeless population has grown 17 percent since Newsom took office and the state has the largest homeless population in the country. The post Gavin Newsom Touts His Efforts To Tackle Homelessness, But It Has Skyrocketed on His Watch appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...