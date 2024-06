Hunter Biden’s Law License Suspended in District of Columbia

President Biden's son Hunter, who was convicted by a jury earlier this month of lying about his illegal drug use to buy a gun, has had his license to practice law suspended in the District of Columbia, according to a filing. The post Hunter Biden's Law License Suspended in District of Columbia appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



