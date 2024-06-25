Ideas for Candidates Beyond Talking Points

June 25, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

American political, economic, and military global hegemony—sustained by America’s past economic productivity, the dollar’s reserve status, and the reliance on forward-deployed American military power—is over. In a new world shaped by sweeping technological change in warfare, business and finance, it’s not just the end of the much exaggerated “unipolar moment.” The tectonic plates of the […]



Read More...