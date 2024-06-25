In Bizarre Closing Campaign, Jamaal Bowman and the ‘Squad’ Battle for the South Bronx—Which Isn’t In His District

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D., N.Y.), just days away from the primary election that could define his political career, addressed the crowd defiantly. Flanked by Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D., N.Y.) during a Saturday rally, Bowman warned his adversaries that they were about to experience the "power of the motherf—ing South Bronx." The post In Bizarre Closing Campaign, Jamaal Bowman and the 'Squad' Battle for the South Bronx—Which Isn't In His District appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



