LA Mayor Floats Mask Bans at Protests in Response to Anti-Semitic Synagogue Violence

June 25, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

In response to Sunday’s violent clash between anti-Semitic protesters and Israel supporters at a local synagogue, Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass announced she is considering a mask ban during protests within the city. The post LA Mayor Floats Mask Bans at Protests in Response to Anti-Semitic Synagogue Violence appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...