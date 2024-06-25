Oakland Mayor Raided by FBI Blames “Radical Right-Wing Forces”

“I was born poor in America.” When you’re a Democrat in a Democrat city and a Democrat state whose offices get raided, whom do you blame? “Radical right-wing forces” obviously. Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao, whose offices were raided by the FBI, whose closest ally and former chief of staff denounced her abuses, and whose lawyer abandoned her, blamed …



