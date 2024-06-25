Reminder: The Insidious Propaganda Campaign To Shame America Into Jabbing Up

The top-down propaganda campaign to inject every American with experimental mRNA vaccines was truly unprecedented.

It was a highly coordinated effort to shame and vilify those who were skeptical of taking a vaccine, that didn't work, caused untold side-effects, and divided friends and families - all over a virus that kills less than 1% of those who get it (mostly the old, fat, and those with comorbidities).

If you have 11 minutes to set aside, watch the below 2023 compilation from Matt Orfalea of politicians and talking heads using insidious tactics to help Pfizer and Moderna, and push Orwellian compliance tactics that demanded one thing: Obey or be outcast.

Watch: