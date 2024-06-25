Victory: Oklahoma Supreme Court Vacates Protective Order Against Street Preacher Who Criticized ‘Gay’ Marriage, Denounced Drag Show

June 25, 2024 | Tags: SONS OF LIBERTY

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — In a 5-4 ruling, the Oklahoma Supreme Court has vacated a five-year protective order against street preacher Rich Penkoski, who used social media to express his moral concerns about a church that endorsed gay marriage and to expose a public drag queen performance in front of children. In coming to Penkoski’s …



Read More...