"DMCA Does Not Apply": Musk Says X Will Not Remove CNN Debate Streams, Footage

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

X owner Elon Musk has clarified that the platform will not block or remove live streams and footage of the Presidential debate on Thursday, despite apparent demands by CNN that social media companies do not allow creators to use their feed.

Podcaster Tim Pool claimed that he’d been told by CNN that he would not be legally allowed to simulcast the debate and provide his own commentary and fact checks on it.

The Post Millenial then highlighted an email they received from CNN, in which the network stated that “CNN’s debates are exclusive to CNN and may not be streamed or streamed with verbal or digital commentary on any platform or social media site by another party, other than the embeddable YouTube player via the CNN YouTube channel.”

The email also stated “Podcast Use: Similar to broadcast rules, news organizations may use audio clips (up to 3:00 minutes at a time) on their shows after the debate conclude and must credit the ‘CNN Presidential Debate’ verbally in introducing the clip.”

Pool then asked Elon Musk for his input on the situation and Musk provided a clear response:

Musk is taking on the liability of dealing with CNN wetting the bed when the debate is all over the platform.

The text below the cut off states “This could cause major legal concerns since other networks and streamers would like to simulcast the debate with their own commentary, but CNN guidelines may prohibit it [2]. If we look at the past, we can see YouTube and Twitch cut live streams and even issued strikes/bans to those who streamed the CNN Democrat Presidential Debates in 2019 [3]. Despite this, Timcast intends to stream the CNN Presidential Debate with commentary and Elon appears to support it.”

This is all about CNN trying to control the narrative.

As we highlighted yesterday, CNN is already at it before the debate has even begun.

* * *

