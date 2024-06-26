"DMCA Does Not Apply": Musk Says X Will Not Remove CNN Debate Streams, Footage

Authored by Steve Watson via Modernity.news,

X owner Elon Musk has clarified that the platform will not block or remove live streams and footage of the Presidential debate on Thursday, despite apparent demands by CNN that social media companies do not allow creators to use their feed.

Podcaster Tim Pool claimed that he’d been told by CNN that he would not be legally allowed to simulcast the debate and provide his own commentary and fact checks on it.

CNN is now threatening any social channels that provide commentary on the debate stating they will not allow the use outside of CNN



Commentary on a presidential debate is the epitome of fair use and we fully intend to provide insight and real time fact checking Thursday LIVE — Tim Pool (@Timcast) June 24, 2024

The Post Millenial then highlighted an email they received from CNN, in which the network stated that “CNN’s debates are exclusive to CNN and may not be streamed or streamed with verbal or digital commentary on any platform or social media site by another party, other than the embeddable YouTube player via the CNN YouTube channel.”

The email also stated “Podcast Use: Similar to broadcast rules, news organizations may use audio clips (up to 3:00 minutes at a time) on their shows after the debate conclude and must credit the ‘CNN Presidential Debate’ verbally in introducing the clip.”

Pool then asked Elon Musk for his input on the situation and Musk provided a clear response:

The public has a right to see Presidential debates however they would like. DMCA does not apply. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 25, 2024

Musk is taking on the liability of dealing with CNN wetting the bed when the debate is all over the platform.

The CNN Presidential Debate is happening June 27, 2024 and this will be the first Presidential Debate to be funded by a network instead of the Commission on Presidential Debates since 1988 [1]. This could cause major legal concerns since other networks and streamers would like to… https://t.co/3EkT6F1YtR — LiveSearch.app (@LiveSearchApp) June 25, 2024

The text below the cut off states “This could cause major legal concerns since other networks and streamers would like to simulcast the debate with their own commentary, but CNN guidelines may prohibit it [2]. If we look at the past, we can see YouTube and Twitch cut live streams and even issued strikes/bans to those who streamed the CNN Democrat Presidential Debates in 2019 [3]. Despite this, Timcast intends to stream the CNN Presidential Debate with commentary and Elon appears to support it.”

Presidential Debates should be in an open forum where any media can view.



Definitely not hosted and controlled by a single outlet controlled by the government — Being Libertarian (@beinlibertarian) June 25, 2024

Yeah, it's a Presidential debate, not an NBA game. We all pay taxes and we're the ones who are going to be electing one of these buffoons. This kind of thing should be free for any person to watch any way they like. — Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) June 25, 2024

Absolutely insane that they would try to force this, or not understand how petty it makes them look.



This is why their ratings and credibility are where they are. pic.twitter.com/CKhITlhxHB — Emergent Perspective (@_emergent_) June 25, 2024

This is all about CNN trying to control the narrative.

In 2016 and 2020 we had fact checkers like Snopes, Politifact, Reuters, and the AP “fact checking” (lying) to the American Public.



In 2024, We The People will be fact checking (truth) the [C]ommunist [N]ews [N]etwork.



Welcome to the Revolution. https://t.co/F2jshsCyPR pic.twitter.com/e7bMNc8dgw — Zach Jones - Enemy of The Regime (@ZachJones1994) June 25, 2024

As we highlighted yesterday, CNN is already at it before the debate has even begun.

* * *

