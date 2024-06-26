Gavin Newsom Ditches California City, Moves Daughter to Wealthy Area for Big-Money Private School

June 26, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

A lousy school system for thee, but not for me: Why should I ever be surprised that’s the tack California Gov. Gavin Newsom is taking? According to multiple reports, the Golden […] The post Gavin Newsom Ditches California City, Moves Daughter to Wealthy Area for Big-Money Private School appeared first on The Western Journal.



Read More...