German Police Responding To Birthday Party Group Chanting “Foreigners Out” Surprised By What They Find

By Dénes Albert of Rmx.news

Germany has featured more and more incidents involving young people charting, “Foreigners out, Germany for the Germans,” over the beat of the hit electronic song “L’amour toujours” by Gigi D’Agostino. Now, police are being deployed in “operations” to respond to such instances. This time, police arrived at a birthday party in Cochem on the Moselle River, in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate, only to be surprised when they learned who was singing the song.

Once on the scene, officers learned that everyone calling for foreigners to leave Germany were actually foreigners.

“What is remarkable in this context is that the women were all non-German nationals and only one woman had any significant knowledge of German,” said the Mayen police department. According to Bild, all the people present only spoke Bulgarian, Romanian and Ukrainian.

The police determined that they were singing the song due to its spread on TikTok and other social media platforms. They were allegedly unaware that those singing the song face criminal prosecution, according to police. However, in similar cases, prosecutors have already dropped such cases, saying they did not rise to the level of criminal prosecution. Top politicians in Germany have called for those singing the song to face the “maximum penalty.”

Police still opened an investigation into “incitement of hatred.”

The first time the “Foreigners out” chant was sung was at a 2023 harvest festival in Bergholz, Germany. Since then, a number of high-profile incidents involving people singing the song have sprung up across Germany, most notably a video from the island of Sylt, which was released in May.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz responded at the time that “such slogans are disgusting. They are unacceptable.”

On Wednesday, during the European Football Championship match between Hungary and Germany, Hungarian fans chanted the song in Stuttgart. It is unclear if a criminal investigation has been opened due to this instance.

