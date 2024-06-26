In 2025, All Draftable American Women Will Be Forcibly “Vaccinated” by the Medical/Military Industrial Complex

(Natural News)—There’s a lot more to the draft these days than just readying and sending soldiers into the meat grinders of the political mass-embezzlement schemes, a.k.a. the military industrial complex. Now Big Pharma has its teeth sunk in deep, and every military member drafted next year, including all “eligible” women, will surely face the wrath of the mRNA-Industrial Complex.

Did you know that 98 percent of all U.S. military forces, meaning the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard and National Guard, got the deadly Covid-19 “clot shot” mRNA spike protein “vaccines?” They sure did. Over 6.5 million experimental, untested, gene-and-cell-altering mRNA stabs were administered to U.S. military members, modifying their cells to produce endless protein prions that cause rubbery vascular clots, myocarditis, pericarditis, spontaneous abortions and turbo cancer.

And just in case you were wondering, yes, the Secretary of Defense made the toxic jabs MANDATORY for service members after the nefarious FDA “approved” them (they never really did) for mass-injection (as a biological weapon of mass destruction). Service members who refused to get the useless, worthless, unsafe, ineffective prion injections were DISCHARGED from the military. The military told the fully unvaccinated to do the “right thing” and that it was a “lawful order” that must be “obeyed” because it is a “valid medical readiness requirement.” Oh, really?

The Biden Regime wants WWIII as part of the communist plan to wreck America and force-inject (eliminate) all military members in one fell swoop

In case you are unaware, mRNA DOES change your DNA. Your cells are permanently altered so they produce virus-mimicking spike prions forever, that flood the vascular system, strain the heart, invade organs, disrupt the immune system and clot in the brain. What better way to cripple America than to draft all military-aged humans, male or female, and force-vaccinate them with the most dangerous and deadly jab ever created on Earth.

The National Defense Authorization Act for 2025 has a blueprint plan where all military-age women and men are involuntarily (by mandate) required to register for selective service (meat grinder duty) to help greedy politicians and globalists steal resources from other countries (think oil and opium), run guns (includes automatic weapons, tanks, jets, missiles and nuclear warheads), and embezzle trillions of dollars printed and collected from tax-paying, hard-working Americans.

Notice that America only defends (invades and occupies) territories that are bountiful with resources we can steal, otherwise, we couldn’t care less. Think Iraq, Afghanistan, Ukraine and now the Middle East. Meanwhile, the gender-fluid, devil-worshipping trannies will be in their high heels and heavy lipstick, prancing around the battlefield, wondering why their heart feels like it’s about to explode, and why there’s a weird green glow to their skin, food and surrounding soil. Can you say Chernobyl without coughing into your rainbow-colored face diaper?

Whether the proxy war is in Ukraine, Russia, China, North Korea, Mexico, Canada or every metropolitan city in the USA, the goal is the same for the insane Demoncrats and globalists. Eliminate Americans and replace them with illegal immigrants. Well, the LGBTQPs demand “equal rights,” so there you go. Off to war. Get injected, then get infected. The Biden Regime supports genocide across the board. They do not discriminate when it comes to supporting mass death by bombs, vaccines, city violence or drug overdose (by fentanyl and prescription opioids). Also realize that the mass-depopulation scheme in effect is heightened when all U.S. military-aged (baby-making aged) women are injected with spike proteins that cause miscarriages, spontaneous abortions and infertility. Get it? Remember what Bill Gates said, that if we do a “really great job with vaccines and reproductive care,” we can reduce the world’s population by a few billion. He meant clot shots and abortions.

Get ready for three wars: War against Russia, War against Chinese Communists and the Inside Job War where mRNA jabs kill off our military in droves. Surely the Biden Regime will blame Russia for using “biological weapons” or “chemical weapons” while the “Draft Vax” Bird Flu clot shots exterminate U.S. forces by the numbers. Beware of the War Machine and the War Vaccines. Beware also that the enemy might just be AI-terminator-style bots, drones and machines. Or the new invisible “terrorists” could be biological weapons made in the Wuhan lab. We will all know in 2025 if the Democrats steal the election, again.

Bookmark Vaccines.news to your favorite independent websites for updates on the mandatory WWWIII draft for MEN and WOMEN that includes forced-vaccination at gunpoint with experimental gene therapy injections that lead directly to vascular clots, hypertension, myocarditis, pericarditis, heart attacks and Long-Vax-Syndrome.

