North Korean Troops Will Be 'Cannon Fodder' If Sent To Ukraine, Pentagon Says

Following on the heels of Putin's visit to Pyongyang last week where he inked a strategic defense cooperation agreement with Kim Jong Un, North Korea is reportedly sending a contingency of troops to assist in Russia's military operations in Ukraine.

South Korea's TV Chosun cited a Seoul official to say specifically the north will send construction and engineering units to Ukraine as soon as next month, according to Reuters. They will reportedly assist in rebuilding efforts for areas under Russian control.

It true this could further 'internationalize' the conflict and might in turn trigger greater NATO involvement, possibly even the deployment of Western troops.

However, the news of Pyongyang deploying engineering troops is anything but confirmed at this point, given it appears to have originated in South Korean media:

Those forces, working overseas under the disguise of construction workers to earn hard currency for the regime, would be moved from China to those Russia-held regions, the network said. Asked about the TV Chosun reports, South Korea's foreign ministry said it was continuing monitoring the situation.

But the reports were noticed by the Pentagon, which put Moscow and North Korea on notice. Pentagon press secretary Gen. Pat Ryder said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"If I were North Korean military personnel management, I would be questioning my choice of sending my forces to be cannon fodder in an illegal war against Ukraine. And we’ve seen the kinds of casualties that Russian forces."

Ryder didn't confirm whether the reports were accurate, but only said that it's "certainly something to keep an eye on."

Likely if the US does observe or confirm that North Korean troops are in Ukraine the White House will directly address it, and issue threats.

Much like how Iran sent technical advisors to Crimea in tandem with the drone transfers to Russia, North Korea is combining arms transfers with a ground presence of sorts



This mirrors what North Korea did in Syria and Zimbabwe in the past — Samuel Ramani (@SamRamani2) June 26, 2024

North Korea has been arming Russia with artillery shells and possibly other military items since 2023 for the 'special military operation' in Ukraine. Both countries are under far-reaching US sanctions. This means Russia has increasingly relied on other 'pariah' states to meet its military supply needs.