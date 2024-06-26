Schumer-Affiliated Dark Money Group Tries To Reinvent Jacky Rosen as a Border Hawk

June 26, 2024

A dark money group affiliated with Senate majority leader Chuck Schumer (D., N.Y) is out with a new television ad applauding Sen. Jacky Rosen (D., Nev.) for her ostensible efforts to secure the southern border. The post Schumer-Affiliated Dark Money Group Tries To Reinvent Jacky Rosen as a Border Hawk appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


