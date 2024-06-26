US Special Ops Group Warns Of Domestic Terror Threat Due To Biden's "Unsecured Southern Border"

National security concerns are rising as the Biden administration's apparent experiment with open southern and northern borders has facilitated the greatest illegal alien invasion this nation has ever seen. Customs data suggests that at least 10 million migrants have crossed into the US illegally during Biden's first term. Alarming data shows a spike in military-aged men and dangerous terror-watch list suspects who have also illegally crossed the border or been apprehended.

Democrats have rolled out the red carpet for illegal aliens while gaslighting the American people and blaming everyone but themselves for the migrant crisis. The White House has been watching its polling data slide and decided late last month to sign an executive order to limit the number of illegals flooding the nation.

However, any efforts by the White House or Democrats to salvage their reputations after the biggest policy blunder in a generation are likely too late. The damage is irreversible, with 10 million illegals roaming the country freely. In recent weeks, the nation has been shocked by some migrants committing heinous crimes, including the rape and murder of young American women.

The rise in illegal crossings and suspected terrorist encounters at the southern border has been enough of a red flag for the Special Operations Association of America (SOAA) to release an open letter of concern about the "current heightened risk of terrorist attacks against targets inside the United States and both US and allied interests abroad."

Here's SOAA's full letter, dated June 25:

June 25, 2024 An Open Letter of Concern, Special Operations Association of America (SOAA) represents thousands of Army Rangers and Green Berets, Navy SEALs, Marine Raiders, Air Force Air Commandos, and other special operators who have fought and currently serve on behalf of our nation. We are gravely concerned by the current heightened risk of terrorist attacks against targets inside the United States and both US and allied interests abroad. Our complete withdrawal from Afghanistan, without a viable stay-behind or over-the-horizon counterterrorism and intelligence capability to suppress threats, has created a vacuum in the region in which anti-American terrorist groups, such as al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, are flourishing once again. The United States has lost significant intelligence collection capabilities in the region, leaving federal authorities blind and deaf to emerging threats emanating from the region. The creation of new and reestablishment of previous terrorist training camps within Afghanistan has led to successful, deadly attacks by the Islamic State's regional branch against targets in Iran and Russia and elsewhere, providing further credence to the notion that the US is at risk. This heightened risk has been verified by multiple departments and agencies of the federal government, mainstream journalists and publications, former senior officials from both parties, and from former allies with whom we maintain communication. This risk is compounded by developments in the Middle East and in the porous, unsecured southern border through which we have seen numerous instances of individuals on terrorist watchlists and others from adversarial countries attempt to enter the US — and those are the ones we know about only because they were detected. We do not know how many other threats are already currently inside the US. At the same time, the US has continued to send the Taliban millions of dollars for "counterterrorism assistance," which has proved to be only marginally successful due to a lack of partners on the ground in Afghanistan. Millions more in aid is being repurposed by the Taliban to bolster their own operations. As former White House and CIA Intelligence Agency Mike Morell recently wrote, "The Terrorism warning lights are blinking red again — echoes of the run-up to 9/11." Time is running out, and urgent executive action is needed to address this ever-increasing threat to US national security, our families, our allies, and our homeland. Signed, The Hon. Christopher Miller, Chair Daniel Elkins, President Alex Plitsas, Secretary Jaclyn Scott, Director Dr. Newton Howard, Director Keith Pellegrini, Director Doug Livermore, Vice President Christopher Lay, Treasurer Jess Monaco, Director Scott Mann, Director David Cook, Executive Director

The letter was first published on X by Fox News' Lucas Tomlinson.

Special Operations Association of America warns its members ‘gravely concerned’ about terrorist threat to U.S. after withdrawal from Afghanistan and the ‘unsecured southern border’ pic.twitter.com/eGqK9JJgvG — Lucas Tomlinson (@LucasFoxNews) June 26, 2024

None of what SOAA is saying should come as a major surprise to readers. We have detailed in numerous reports how open borders are a red carpet for criminals and terrorists into America:

