Watch: Jake Tapper And CNN Repeatedly Compare Trump To Hitler

Tomorrow night, President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump will debate in Atlanta on CNN, moderated by Jake Tapper and Dana Bash.

In a departure from debate tradition, there will be no studio audience following a demand from the Biden campaign, as well as two commercial breaks. What's more, Tapper and Bash will be able to mute the candidates' microphones at will.

Last week, Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt appeared on CNN, where she had her own mic cut by anchor Kasie Hunt for pointing out that Tapper has compared Trump to Hitler in the past.

BREAKING: CNN host @kasie CUTS OFF Trump spokeswoman @kleavittnh the second she brings up Jake Tapper spending years comparing Trump to Adolf Hitler



This is a preview of how CNN will act during the debate pic.twitter.com/BS4LWjvCz4 — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) June 24, 2024

And while many then replied with clips of Tapper doing just that, the network, which fired most of its Trump-era anchors to rehabilitate its image, made Trump-Hitler comparisons a frequent topic of discussion after the former President suggested that the flood of illegal immigrants into the United States is "poisoning the blood of our country."

"If you were to open up a copy of Hitler’s Mein Kampf, you would find the Nazi leader describing the mixing of non-Germans with Germans as poisoning. The Jew, Hitler wrote, quote, ‘poisons the blood of others,'" Tapper said during a Dec. 19 segment.

Watch via the Daily Caller:

Debate Moderator Jake Tapper Compares Trump to HITLER?! pic.twitter.com/4zcUkWUfHZ — DC Shorts (@theDCshorts) June 25, 2024

CNN of course claims that Tapper and Bash will remain impartial.

"Jake Tapper and Dana Bash are well respected veteran journalists who have covered politics for more than five decades combined," a spokesperson told the Daily Caller. "They have extensive experience moderating major political debates, including CNN’s Republican Presidential Primary Debate this cycle. There are no two people better equipped to co-moderate a substantial and fact-based discussion and we look forward to the debate on June 27 in Atlanta."

Right. Let's see how the treat Trump during tomorrow's 3-on-1 debate.