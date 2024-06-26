White House Warns Lebanon: US Can't Control Or Restrain Israel If Offensive Starts

Among the more interesting positions which the Biden White House has recently articulated to Arab allies in the Middle East is that the Untied States cannot restrain Israel if it decides to launch new offensives, namely against Lebanon.

Axios has revealed that during his trip to Beirut last week, Biden's special envoy Amos Hochstein warned the Lebanese government, "The US won’t be able to hold Israel back if the situation on the border continues to escalate and that Hezbollah needs to indirectly negotiate with Israel instead of ratcheting up tensions."

DoD image

"The situation is serious. What President Biden wants to do is to avoid a further escalation to a greater war," Hochstein had additionally said. "It will take everyone's interest in ending this conflict now. And we believe that there is a pathway diplomatically to do it. If the sides agree to it."

But what do the Lebanese see of US foreign policy? And what do Arab leaders and their population see? Israel has for decades topped the list of US foreign aid recipients, receiving a consistent $3+ billion annually. Washington regularly makes arms deals with Tel Aviv to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars as well.

Some Israeli leaders have lately gone so far as to admit that Israel's military might not be able to persist in its Gaza operations without the steady flow of US arms and ammo.

But the US has even reached out to Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah, via intermediaries, to warn that it can't hold Israel back in the event of escalation.

"During his meeting with Berri in Beirut, Hochsteim asked the speaker of the Lebanese Parliament to pass a message to Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah, that his assumption that the U.S. controls Israel is wrong, the sources said," Axios wrote.

"According to the sources, Hochstein said the U.S. won't be able to hold Israel back if the situation on the border continues to escalate and that Hezbollah needs to indirectly negotiate with Israel instead of ratcheting up tensions," the report continued.

The US and European partners, especially France, have recently sought to entice and pressure the Lebanese government to reign in Hezbollah, something it has very limited capability in doing. The Lebanese Army is in reality almost powerless in dealing with Hezbollah, also as it has no air force to speak of.

The US itself has imposed sanctions and limits on what aircraft Lebanon can obtain, fearing that it could be used in a conflict with Israel.

⚡️Mtulle is burning following Lebanese strikes pic.twitter.com/pcmxE9ntdJ — War Monitor (@WarMonitors) June 26, 2024

This week, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is in Washington meeting with top US officials. On Monday he met with Secretary of State Antony Blinken wherein the top US diplomat reaffirmed that the US will continue aiding Israel’s military. "He also underscored the importance of avoiding further escalation of the conflict and reaching a diplomatic resolution that allows both Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes," a State Department press release indicated. "Secretary Blinken reaffirmed the United States’ ironclad commitment to Israel’s security."

And Tuesday, upon a meeting with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, the Pentagon chief said, "I am extremely concerned about the rise in rocket attacks on Israel’s north from Lebanese Hezbollah." He emphasized that "Another war between Israel and Hezbollah could easily become a regional war with terrible consequences for the Middle East, and so diplomacy is by far the best way to prevent more escalation."