Bob Casey Praised CAIR Official Who Urged Fetterman To ‘Hang His Head in Shame’ Over Support for Israel

June 27, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

Sen. Bob Casey has touted an official at a pro-Hamas activist group who this week attacked the Pennsylvania Democrat’s Senate colleague, John Fetterman, for meeting with Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Ahmet Selim Tekelioglu, the executive director of the Council on American Islamic Relation’s (CAIR) Philadelphia chapter, called on Fetterman to "hang his head in […] The post Bob Casey Praised CAIR Official Who Urged Fetterman To 'Hang His Head in Shame' Over Support for Israel appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...