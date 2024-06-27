Bolivia Coup Attempt Fails After Military Assault on Presidential Palace

June 27, 2024   |   Tags:

Bolivian armed forces pulled back from the presidential palace in La Paz on Wednesday evening and a general was arrested after President Luis Arce slammed a "coup" attempt against the government and called for international support. The post Bolivia Coup Attempt Fails After Military Assault on Presidential Palace appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.


Read More...

Tags:
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x