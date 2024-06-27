Brickbat: How Inconvenient

The San Francisco Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a plan to close convenience stores in a 20-block area of the Tenderloin district between midnight and 5 a.m. for the next two years. Officials say convenience stores attract nighttime illegal drug activity. Restaurants, bars, and non-retail businesses will not be affected by the law.

