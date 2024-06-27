CNN’s Van Jones Eulogizes Joe Biden
June 27, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT
CNN commentators did not think the first 2024 debate went well for President Joe Biden, with Van Jones saying the octogenarian's performance was "painful." The Democratic Party, Jones said, has time "to figure out a different way forward." "I love that guy," Jones said. "But he had a test to meet tonight to restore confidence
