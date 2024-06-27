Debate Recap: We Need To Talk About Grandpa

June 27, 2024 | Tags: LIBERTY LOFT

The expectations for President Joe Biden heading into Thursday night's debate were preposterously low. "Unless he's wheeled out on stage in a hospital bed," wrote former Hillary Clinton strategist Zac Petkanas, "Joe Biden has already won." He would surely exceed these expectations, and not just because of the friendly moderators from CNN. Right? The post Debate Recap: We Need To Talk About Grandpa appeared first on Washington Free Beacon.



Read More...